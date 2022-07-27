Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.55.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

