LTO Network (LTO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.76 Million

LTO Network (LTO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0946 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $37.18 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

LTO Network Profile

LTO is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ED25519 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 392,888,111 coins. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official website is www.ltonetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other’s actions and secure data submissions.”

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

