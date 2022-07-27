LunchMoney (LMY) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $147,684.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,142.54 or 0.99951038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029531 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,721,426 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken.

LunchMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

