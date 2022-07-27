LunchMoney (LMY) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

LunchMoney (LMY) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $160,820.28 and $3.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,699.19 or 1.00013820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003852 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00128056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,721,426 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

