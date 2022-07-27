Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.
Luther Burbank Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $678.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Insider Activity
In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank
Luther Burbank Company Profile
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
