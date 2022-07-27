Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Luther Burbank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $678.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 29.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

