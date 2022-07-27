Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. 3,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 333,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Luxfer by 66.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Luxfer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Further Reading

