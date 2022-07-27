Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.97.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. Lyft has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lyft by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Lyft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 277,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 108,316 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $34,868,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

