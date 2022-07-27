Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.97.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 5.9 %

LYFT stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. Lyft has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Lyft by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lyft by 139.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.