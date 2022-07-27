Lympo (LYM) Trading 13.2% Higher This Week

Lympo (LYM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Lympo has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $185,924.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,342.58 or 1.00003874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00128442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00029591 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

