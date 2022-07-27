MA Private Wealth Acquires 58 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,045,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,517,000 after buying an additional 106,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $195.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.