MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.10%.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $26.85.
MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB)
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
- Upstart Stock Getting Attractive After an 82% Sell-Off
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.