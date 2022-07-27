MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $172.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

