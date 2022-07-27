MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of MNSB stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $26.85.
MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
Further Reading
