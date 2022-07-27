MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $172.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MainStreet Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

