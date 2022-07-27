Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. 125,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,490. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 5,752.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

