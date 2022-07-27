Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,436 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after buying an additional 162,452 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 164,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 129,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.7% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,465 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

XYLD stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65.

