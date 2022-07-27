Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 245 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $190.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.19 and a 200 day moving average of $211.67. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.