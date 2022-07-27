Manchester Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.