Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-$2.39 EPS.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $19.10 on Wednesday, hitting $135.72. 15,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.83. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after buying an additional 31,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after acquiring an additional 101,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after buying an additional 58,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

