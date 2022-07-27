Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-$2.39 EPS.
NASDAQ MANH traded up $19.10 on Wednesday, hitting $135.72. 15,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,821. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.83. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
