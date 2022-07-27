Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $733-$741 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.86 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $127.22. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 158.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

