Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,710 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

KRP stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.55. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $20.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.