Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $12,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 622.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,285.20. 94 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,195. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,179.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,315.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,330.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

