Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
MARS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marston’s to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95 ($1.14).
Marston’s Stock Performance
Shares of MARS stock traded up GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 48.68 ($0.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,169,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,840. The firm has a market cap of £308.71 million and a P/E ratio of -17.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.80 ($1.08).
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Marston’s
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.
Further Reading
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.