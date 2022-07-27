Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

MARS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marston’s to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95 ($1.14).

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of MARS stock traded up GBX 1.68 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 48.68 ($0.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,169,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,840. The firm has a market cap of £308.71 million and a P/E ratio of -17.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.80 ($1.08).

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Marston’s

In other news, insider William Rucker acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($137,349.40).

(Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

Further Reading

