Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Masonite International comprises approximately 3.1% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Masonite International worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Masonite International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Masonite International by 28.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Masonite International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Masonite International by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Masonite International Co. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

