MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.09.

Shares of MTZ opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.45.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

