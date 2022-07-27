Materion (MTRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Materion has set its FY22 guidance at $5.50-5.90 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTRN opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.30. Materion has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.79%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Materion by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 63.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 20.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CL King began coverage on Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

