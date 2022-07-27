Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.57 million and a PE ratio of 700.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.10. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.72).
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- One Reason to Be Bullish, One Reason to be Bearish After Walmart’s Profit Warning
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.