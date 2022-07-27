Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.57 million and a PE ratio of 700.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.10. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 60 ($0.72).

Get Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 alerts:

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.