MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $945,240.82 and approximately $28,787.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,857.40 or 0.99966032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00208966 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00240500 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00110166 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00060353 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003824 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005054 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.