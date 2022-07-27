McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $292.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.53.

MCD opened at $257.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.65 and its 200-day moving average is $247.66. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

