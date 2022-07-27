McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $145.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $765,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $115,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

