MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

MediWound Price Performance

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.60 on Friday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

