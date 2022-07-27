Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.07-6.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.405-1.435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Medpace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.07-$6.36 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $159.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,699. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.25.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1,684.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

