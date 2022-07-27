Mercer International Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercer International in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Mercer International stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Mercer International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

