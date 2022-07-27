Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 4.5%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 1,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 295,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Merus Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

