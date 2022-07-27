Mesabi Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the mining company on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Mesabi Trust Stock Performance
NYSE MSB opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $37.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.77% and a return on equity of 215.75%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Mesabi Trust
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesabi Trust (MSB)
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
- Canopy Growth Stock Slides, Analysts Divided
- Microsoft’s Future Bright Despite Weaker Than Expected Q4 Earnings
- 3 Mega Cap Tech Stocks to Mega Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.