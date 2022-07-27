Mesabi Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the mining company on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MSB opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.92. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $37.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The mining company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 96.77% and a return on equity of 215.75%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mesabi Trust by 70.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

