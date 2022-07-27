Metadium Price Reaches $0.0360 on Exchanges (META)

Metadium (META) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $60.67 million and approximately $838,180.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metadium has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,755.42 or 0.99974381 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005702 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003798 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00127687 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029686 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium (META) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Metadium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars.
