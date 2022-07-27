MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 2.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.29. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

