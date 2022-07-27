MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 25,601 shares.The stock last traded at $21.12 and had previously closed at $20.81.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $532.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.
