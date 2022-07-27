M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Short Interest Update

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

M&F Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFBP remained flat at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. M&F Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

