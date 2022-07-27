MIB Coin (MIB) Achieves Market Cap of $149,558.23

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $149,558.23 and approximately $354.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00057350 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,314,962 coins and its circulating supply is 168,013,034 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

