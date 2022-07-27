MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $260,444.53

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $260,444.53 and approximately $48.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

