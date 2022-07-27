Micromines (MICRO) Trading 77.2% Higher Over Last Week

Micromines (MICRO) traded up 3,108.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 26th. Micromines has a total market cap of $256,481.75 and $22.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Micromines has traded 77.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004744 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016882 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000310 BTC.
Micromines Coin Profile
Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines.
