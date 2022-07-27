Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.22 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings of $9.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.82.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $251.90 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.04 and a 200-day moving average of $281.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,482,938 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,665,014,000 after purchasing an additional 696,960 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 113,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 43.5% in the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

