Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 96.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MAA. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

