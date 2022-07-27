Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX opened at $93.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $75.77 and a 1 year high of $121.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.