Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 31000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.35 million and a P/E ratio of -23.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

