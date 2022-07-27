Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOA. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $648,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $727,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,743,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MEOA stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.