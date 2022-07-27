Mithril (MITH) Market Cap Hits $33.17 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Mithril has a market cap of $33.17 million and $12.11 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008745 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00211481 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

