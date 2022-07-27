Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 4,850.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

MITFF remained flat at $0.72 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

