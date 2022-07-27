Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Short Interest Update

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 4,850.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitie Group Stock Performance
MITFF remained flat at $0.72 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.
About Mitie Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitie Group (MITFF)
- Can Owens-Corning Insulate Your Portfolio?
- Consumer Staple Kraft-Heinz Quietly Builds Momentum
- Steady, Stable Kimberly-Clark Yields 3.4%
- McDonalds Just Confirmed Its Place As A Top Defensive Stock
- Weighing Up Micron Technology (Bulls Vs. Bears)
Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.