Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Down 0.3%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.90 and last traded at $36.18. 465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.