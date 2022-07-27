Mizuho Lowers NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.90.

NXPI opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

