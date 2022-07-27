MMOCoin (MMO) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 27th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $44,178.65 and $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

